Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 76.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 76.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 41.69 crore

Net profit of Sudal Industries declined 76.70% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.6934.43 21 OPM %4.499.18 -PBDT1.302.52 -48 PBT0.722.06 -65 NP0.411.76 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lumbini Education Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Murae Organisor reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 10.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story