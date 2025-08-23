Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 76.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 41.69 crore

Net profit of Sudal Industries declined 76.70% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.6934.434.499.181.302.520.722.060.411.76

