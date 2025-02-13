P N Gadgil soars after Q3 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 86 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers surged 10% to Rs 621.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.36% to Rs 86.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 57.60 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.51% YoY to Rs 2,435.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 129.77 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024, registering the growth of 37.2% as compared with Rs 94.58 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 5.3% in Q3 FY25 as against 4.8% posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue per store stood at around Rs 127.2 crore while net profit per store reached Rs 3.25 crore, demonstrating strong efficiency and profitability at the store level.

Revenue from retail segment jumped 41.8% to Rs 1,878.8 crore in Q3 FY25, up 41.8% as compared with Rs 1,325 crore in Q3 FY24. Retail segment is 77% of the total sales.

In Q3 FY25, the companys E‐commerce segment experienced exceptional growth, with revenue increasing to Rs 70.5 crore, a 97.9% rise. Revenue from Franchise segment grew to Rs 226.4 crore, with an 86.6% increase for Q3 FY25.

The company said that strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 25.7% continues to drive sustained growth.

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman & managing director, P N Gadgil Jewellers, said, Our strong Q3 FY25 performance reflects the continued trust of our customers and the strength of our retail presence. With record-high monthly revenue, robust same-store sales growth, and increasing customer engagement, we remain focused on enhancing our offerings and expanding our footprint.

The successful launch of nine showrooms across nine consecutive days during Navratri underscores our commitment to growth, taking our store count to 48, with plans to reach 53 by Q4 FY25. The growth in all segments-retail, ecommerce, and franchise-reinforces our strategy and positions us well for sustained momentum in the coming quarters.

P N Gadgil is the second-largest jewellery player in Maharashtra in terms of the number of stores as of January 2024. A wide range of precious metal and jewelry products include gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry across various price ranges and designs. The products are primarily sold under the flagship brand, PNG, as well as various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including retail stores, various online marketplaces, and own website.

