ITD Cementation Q3 PAT jumps 11% to Rs 87 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
ITD Cementation India's consolidated net profit jumped 10.75% to Rs 87.04 crore on 11.28% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,244.86 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 112.19 crore during the December 2024 quarter, up 6.03% from Rs 105.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total operating income for the quarter ended December 2024 was at Rs 2,245 crore, registering an increase of 11% YoY.

In the third quarter of FY25, EBITDA was at Rs 214 crore, down 6.95% YoY growth.

As of 31 December 2024, the company's consolidated order book was valued at Rs 19,893 crore. During the quarter, the company secured orders worth over Rs 6,370 crore.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure, and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

Shares of ITD Cementation shed 0.81% to Rs 525.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

