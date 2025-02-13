Balaji Amines drops as Q3 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Balaji Amines declined 2.69% to Rs 1,535 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 17.79% to Rs 33.19 crore on 18.42% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 312.73 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax slipped 41.81% year on year to Rs 40.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

EBITDA for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 54 crore, down 34.94%, compared to Rs 83 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin for Q3 FY25 was reduced to 17% in Q3 FY25 as against 21% reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense declined 13.02% YoY to Rs 279.70 crore during the quarter. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 168.50 crore (down 16.29% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 18.53 crore (down 9.83% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

The companys revenue from the amines & specialty chemicals business stood at Rs 310.35 crore (down 19.04% YoY), while income from the hotel division was at Rs 9.68 crore (up 21.91% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, amines volumes stood at 7,515 MT; amines derivatives volumes stood at 8,809 MT, and specialty chemicals volumes stood at 7,773 MT.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit declined 14.1% to Rs 35.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 41.55 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 299.23 crore in Q3 FY25, down 2.79% YoY.

Meanwhile, the company has installed rooftop solar plants at various locations, and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has approved these installations. The capacities of these solar units for captive consumption are 2.655 MW, and the expected unit generated is approximately 12 lakh units.

Also Read

D. Ram Reddy, MD, Balaji Amines, said, During Q3 FY25, our financial and business performance remained stable despite the challenges posed by global macroeconomic conditions. However, as volume uptake gradually increases, EBITDA and PAT margins are expected to improve in line with industry recovery.

The resurgence in domestic demand, along with positive trends in international markets, is driving this momentum. Additionally, the utilization of expanded capacities will contribute to margin enhancement as some of our products progress through the final approval stages with end-user industries.

This progress is further supported by our ongoing investments in key projects, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence. Electronic Grade DMC, Propylene Glycol Pharma Grade, and Dimethyl Ether projects are progressing well, aligning with our strategic growth objectives. These initiatives are designed to strengthen our market presence, enhance product offerings, and meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Looking ahead, we maintain a positive outlook for long-term opportunities, anticipating growth and increased prospects during the fiscal year 2025-26. Our focus on inherent strengths and competencies positions us as a leading force in amines and specialty chemicals, guiding us through market complexities towards greater excellence.

Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines in India. Broadly, the company is specialized in manufacturing methyl amines, ethyl amines, derivatives of specialty chemicals, and natural products, and its business is broadly classified into three segments: amines, specialty chemicals, and derivatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News