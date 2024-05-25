Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Pace Automation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.80% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.47% to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.011.95 -48 4.295.68 -24 OPM %44.5561.03 -28.9047.01 - PBDT0.411.19 -66 1.142.67 -57 PBT0.410.73 -44 1.142.11 -46 NP0.260.52 -50 0.831.59 -48

