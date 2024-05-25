Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024
Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.38% to Rs 66.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.5619.54 -5 66.36117.21 -43 OPM %7.38-15.40 --3.83-1.13 - PBDT0.89-3.04 LP -4.86-3.91 -24 PBT0.60-3.32 LP -6.01-5.33 -13 NP0.20-1.76 LP -4.79-3.32 -44

First Published: May 25 2024

