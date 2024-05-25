Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 1996.65 crore

Net loss of Reliance Power reported to Rs 397.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 321.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 1996.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1729.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2068.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 470.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 7892.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7542.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

