Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 30.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns declined 30.86% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

