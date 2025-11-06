Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 45.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 287.40% to Rs 29.21 crore

Net profit of Eureka Industries declined 45.65% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 287.40% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

