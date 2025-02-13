Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.60% to Rs 10.12 crore

Net loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.1210.721.092.61-0.010.20-0.060.14-0.070.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News