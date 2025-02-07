Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.280 0 OPM %7.140 -PBDT0.02-0.05 LP PBT0.01-0.05 LP NP0.01-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 293.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit declines 9.93% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story