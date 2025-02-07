Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 163.51 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 60.10% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 163.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 139.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales163.51139.64 17 OPM %17.8814.11 -PBDT30.7820.71 49 PBT26.5416.55 60 NP19.7412.33 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit declines 9.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gloster consolidated net profit declines 61.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Square Four Projects India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 5.06% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story