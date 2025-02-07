Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 163.51 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 60.10% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 163.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 139.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

