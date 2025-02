Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 293.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 89.82 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries rose 293.55% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 89.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.8279.824.504.072.421.441.200.531.220.31

