Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit declines 9.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Latent View Analytics declined 9.93% to Rs 41.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.51% to Rs 227.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 165.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.227.84165.6922.0922.2064.6059.0556.1056.5541.9046.52

