Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 174.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Pahal Financial Services Pvt rose 174.20% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 76.67% to Rs 118.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.118.2366.9267.4656.2012.844.5312.364.219.463.45

