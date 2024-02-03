LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 142.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 6792.47 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 142.12% to Rs 1162.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 480.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 6792.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5870.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6792.475870.8489.9982.531466.04609.291448.69593.011162.88480.30

