LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 142.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 6792.47 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 142.12% to Rs 1162.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 480.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 6792.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5870.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6792.475870.84 16 OPM %89.9982.53 -PBDT1466.04609.29 141 PBT1448.69593.01 144 NP1162.88480.30 142
