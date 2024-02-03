Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 142.12% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 142.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 6792.47 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 142.12% to Rs 1162.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 480.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 6792.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5870.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6792.475870.84 16 OPM %89.9982.53 -PBDT1466.04609.29 141 PBT1448.69593.01 144 NP1162.88480.30 142

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

