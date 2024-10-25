Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paisalo Digital collaborates with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
To provide finance for MLMML's three- and four- wheelers

Paisalo Digital has collaborated with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) to address the growing demand for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) by expanding financing options and supporting India's transition to sustainable mobility. Paisalo Digital will offer tailored financing solutions for individuals and businesses looking to invest in MLMML's commercial electric/ICE three- and four-wheelers.

Through this collaboration, innovative financing packages for commercial EV/ICE vehicle buyers will be given. Loan offerings will feature competitive interest rates, and minimal documentation processes, ensuring customers can shift to EVs without financial strain.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

