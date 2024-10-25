SpiceJet settles $4.5 million dispute with Shannon Engine Support

SpiceJet announced that it has successfully settled a $4.5 million dispute with Shannon Engine Support (SES) for an aggregate sum of $2 million.

Both parties have reached this agreement through amicable negotiations, choosing to resolve the matter outside the courtroom. As part of the settlement, all ongoing litigations and disputes between the parties will be withdrawn at the appropriate forums.

This settlement follows three other significant financial agreements by SpiceJet in recent weeks. On October 15, SpiceJet announced it had successfully settled a $23.39 million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited for an aggregate sum of $5 million.

On 09 October, the airline successfully resolved a $131.85 million dispute with lessors Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd., Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd., and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd. (under the management of Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management) for $22.5 million. Prior to that, on September 24, the company had settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC), which initially claimed $16.7 million, for a lower amount.

