IndusInd Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VST Industries Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2024.

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 18.76% to Rs 1039 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

VST Industries Ltd crashed 10.12% to Rs 309.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33060 shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 935.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24393 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd dropped 9.69% to Rs 13604. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14974 shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd pared 8.35% to Rs 328.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82208 shares in the past one month.

