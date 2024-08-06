Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.23% to Rs 2.31 croreNet profit of Palm Jewels rose 300.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 92.23% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.3129.73 -92 OPM %25.540.67 -PBDT0.590.19 211 PBT0.590.17 247 NP0.560.14 300
