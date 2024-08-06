Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 92.23% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels rose 300.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 92.23% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.3129.73 -92 OPM %25.540.67 -PBDT0.590.19 211 PBT0.590.17 247 NP0.560.14 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story