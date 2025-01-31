Panama Petrochem records PAT of Rs 30.48 crore in Q3

Panama Petrochem has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a PAT of Rs 30.61 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 24.12% YoY to Rs 461.02 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 27.09% to Rs 423.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24, due to higher raw material costs (up 23.89% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 2.14x YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 40.95 crore, which is lower by 0.4% as compared with the PBT of Rs 41.07 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Panama Petrochem (PPL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of petroleum derivative products which find application in industries such as cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, inks/coatings, textiles, automobile, power, engineering, and rubber. The product portfolio includes liquid paraffin oils, petroleum jelly, ink oils, antistatic coning oil, rubber process oils, transformer oils, cable filling compounds and paraffin wax (some portion of wax is traded).

The scrip surged 6.15% to currently trade at Rs 372.60 on the BSE.

