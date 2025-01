Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 203.85 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 29.11% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 203.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 174.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.203.85174.2612.536.4826.9511.3617.412.9811.939.24

