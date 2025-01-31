Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 97.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.52% to Rs 31894.80 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 97.35% to Rs 4801.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2432.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.52% to Rs 31894.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27851.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.31894.8027851.7176.5066.077055.043634.367055.043634.364801.002432.77

