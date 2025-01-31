Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 3.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 704.45 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs declined 3.83% to Rs 87.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 704.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 677.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales704.45677.50 4 OPM %16.4317.51 -PBDT128.12128.03 0 PBT113.84115.20 -1 NP87.4190.89 -4
