Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 67.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.82% to Rs 1611.93 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 67.18% to Rs 66.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 202.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.82% to Rs 1611.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1428.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1611.931428.8040.0149.9889.74275.9389.74275.9366.30202.00

