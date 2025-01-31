Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 67.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 67.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 12.82% to Rs 1611.93 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 67.18% to Rs 66.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 202.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.82% to Rs 1611.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1428.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1611.931428.80 13 OPM %40.0149.98 -PBDT89.74275.93 -67 PBT89.74275.93 -67 NP66.30202.00 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 3.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 97.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering approves scheme of arrangement

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story