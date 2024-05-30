Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 31.27 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 7.02% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.28% to Rs 14.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 105.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.2729.53 6 105.22103.18 2 OPM %15.1313.44 -18.0019.40 - PBDT4.814.91 -2 21.1320.65 2 PBT4.254.27 0 19.3919.07 2 NP2.782.99 -7 14.1114.07 0

