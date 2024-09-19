Paradeep Phosphates' Goa plants resume operations

Paradeep Phosphates informed that its ammonia and urea plants at Goa have now resumed the production.

Earlier on 12 September 2024, the company had shut down the ammonia and urea plants at Goa due to breakdown of equipment in Urea plant.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex Fertilizers of NPK grades, and Zypmite (Gypsum based product) having its manufacturing facilities at the port town of Paradeep, District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha and at Zuari Nagar, Goa. The Company is also involved in trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrient and other materials. The Company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.