Board of Bajaj Healthcare approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 19 September 2024The Board of Bajaj Healthcare at its meeting held on 19 September 2024 has approved the allotment of 39,84,852 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid at a price of Rs. 338/-, (including a premium of Rs. 333/- per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 1,34,68,79,976/-.
The board has also approved allotment of 20,79,409 fully convertible warrants with each warrant convertible into or exchangeable for One (1) fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 5/- each at an issue price of Rs. 338/-(including a premium of Rs. 333/-) per warrant, aggregating to Rs. 70,28,40,242/- to the Promoter, Promoter Group and Persons belonging to Non-Promoter category on Preferential Basis.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of Equity Shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 15,79,16,260 comprising of 3,15,83,252 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 5/- each.
