Parag Milk Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd and Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2025.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd and Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2025.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd soared 13.40% to Rs 206.55 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57218 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd spiked 11.81% to Rs 1608.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 267 shares in the past one month.

Universal Cables Ltd surged 11.81% to Rs 482. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3187 shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd spurt 10.97% to Rs 427.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8268 shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 13.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1715 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News