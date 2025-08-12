Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 38.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 38.61% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.091.1040.3753.641.551.061.491.041.401.01

