Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 428.00 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 34.83% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 428.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 355.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.428.00355.891.458.8021.7331.8917.8029.1113.2520.33

