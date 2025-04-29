Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 116.59 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt reported to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 116.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1290.57% to Rs 103.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 413.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales116.59112.47 4 413.62436.93 -5 OPM %94.8492.74 -94.1994.43 - PBDT65.2645.67 43 213.93137.21 56 PBT44.3124.79 79 129.2353.17 143 NP37.99-13.82 LP 103.187.42 1291

