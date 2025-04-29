Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.35% to Rs 231.46 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 21.38% to Rs 34.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.35% to Rs 231.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.04% to Rs 131.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.37% to Rs 908.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 794.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
