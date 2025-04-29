KFin Tech gains after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 85 cr

KFin Technologies added 2.77% to Rs 1,274.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.22% to Rs 85.05 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 74.46 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 23.8% YoY to Rs 282.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.03% to Rs 114.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 94.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 122.25 crore, registering the growth of 16.87% as compared with Rs 104.60 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was at 43.2% in Q4 FY25 as against 45.8% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, revenue from International and other investor solutions jumped 16.3% YoY to Rs 41.18 crore, revenue from issuer solutions rose 34.6% YoY to Rs 42.40 crore and revenue from issuer solutions increased 34.6% YoY to Rs 42.40 crore.

On financial year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.19% to Rs 332.62 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 246.04 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 30.23% YoY to Rs 1,090.75 crore in FY25.

As of 31st March 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 659.57 crore.

Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies, said, "It's been an incredible year for KFintech. Our focus on strong execution continues to deliver all round performance in terms of strong growth in revenue, profitability, and cashflows across our diversified business model. Our businesses in India and Southeast Asia continues to demonstrate strong momentum with new client wins and market share gains.

We are excited to have orchestrated our transformational and the largest acquisition of Ascent Fund Services having multi-jurisdiction presence, diversified set of clients, well-experienced team, and strong growth. By combining Ascent's client acquisition capabilities with KFintech's technological expertise and our strategic partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin Provider Network, we are well-positioned to drive growth and market leadership and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-2025.

KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada.

