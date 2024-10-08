Paras Defence allots 12.93 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has allotted 12,93,604 equity shares, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,045 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,035 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 135.18 crore, pursuant to the QIP.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 39,00,00,610 consisting of 3,90,00,061 equity shares to Rs 40,29,36,650 consisting of 4,02,93,665 equity shares.

