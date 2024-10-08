Rajnish Wellness Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2024. Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rajnish Wellness Ltd tumbled 6.31% to Rs 3.12 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 117.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 171.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd lost 6.22% to Rs 2096.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2521 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 126.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8455 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd pared 5.36% to Rs 33. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd shed 5.01% to Rs 2118.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2520 shares in the past one month.

