NMDC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2024. NMDC Ltd crashed 5.05% to Rs 217.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 46.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 144.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd tumbled 3.38% to Rs 948.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13894 shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd fell 3.34% to Rs 1727.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20297 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd corrected 3.16% to Rs 159.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

