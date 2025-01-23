Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence gains after MoU with Maharashtra Govt for Rs 12,000-cr optics park

Paras Defence gains after MoU with Maharashtra Govt for Rs 12,000-cr optics park

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paras Defence and Space Technologies gained 4.47% to Rs 1,074.65 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra to develop an optics park project in Navi Mumbai.

This project is set to commence in the year 2028. The proposed project entails an investment of Rs 12,000 crore over the next 10 years, subject to land allocation and subsidies from the state government. Once operational, it is expected to create 2,000 direct employment opportunities and become Indias first dedicated technology hub for optics and optical technologies.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies offers high precision products and turnkey solutions to the defense and space sector, operating in three main verticals: defense and space optics, defence electronics solutions, and heavy engineering.

The company had reported a 47.13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.86 crore on a 42.05% increase in sales to Rs 87.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers pare losses; IT shares rally

Gravita India rises after PAT climbs 29% YoY in Q3 FY25

Stallion India Fluorochemicals spurts on debut

Pidilite Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 552 cr

Tera Software announces revision in work order value for BharatNet project

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story