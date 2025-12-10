Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 0.89%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 0.89%

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 0.89% at 37789.9 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd fell 4.26%, Coforge Ltd shed 2.84% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd slipped 2.38%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 4.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.70% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.32% to close at 25758 while the SENSEX has declined 0.32% to close at 84391.27 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

