Volumes spurt at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2024.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 41.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.1,063.40. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 27.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.53% to Rs.770.50. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 388.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.200.60. Volumes stood at 54.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd registered volume of 31.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.822.80. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd clocked volume of 270.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.23% to Rs.155.34. Volumes stood at 74.3 lakh shares in the last session.

