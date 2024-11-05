Parliament Winter Session to commence from November 25th

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on November 25th and conclude on December 20th, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday.

A special session is planned on November 26th to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The event will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Several significant issues are anticipated to be discussed during the Winter Session, including the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and sparked controversy among opposition members.

The recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, triggered by allegations against Indian diplomats, are also likely to be a major point of discussion.

Alongside these issues, the government may introduce other legislative bills and discuss pressing national issues, making it a politically charged period with debates and discussions on a range of crucial topics.

