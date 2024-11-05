Kharif output estimated to surge 5.73% on year

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has released First Advance Estimates of production of Major Agricultural Crops (Kharif Only) for the year 2024-25. The total Kharif Foodgrain production for 2024-25, as per the First Advance Estimates, is projected at 1647.05 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) which is higher by 89.37 LMT or 5.73% as compared to previous year's kharif foodgrain production and 124.59 LMT or 8% higher than average kharif foodgrain production. Foodgrain production witnessed record increase due to good production of Rice, Jowar andMaize.

The total production of Kharif Rice during 2024-25 is estimated to be 1199.34 LMT which is higher by 66.75 LMT than the previous year's kharif rice production and 114.83 LMT higher than average kharif rice production. The Kharif Maize production is estimated at 245.41 LMT and Kharif Nutri/coarse cereals is estimated to be 378.18 LMT. Further, the total Kharif pulses production during 2024-25 is estimated to be 69.54 LMT.

The total Kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2024-25 is estimated to be 257.45 LMT which is higher by 15.83 LMT than the previous year's total kharif oilseeds production. The Kharif Groundnut production for 2024-25 is estimated at 103.60 LMT and Soybean production is estimated at 133.60 LMT.

The production of Sugarcane in the country during 2024-25 is estimated to be 4399.30 lakh tonnes. The production of Cotton is estimated to be 299.26 lakh bales (of 170 kg each). The production of Jute and Mesta is estimated to be 84.56 lakh bales (of 180 kg each).

