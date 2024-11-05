Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 406.75 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 14.01% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 406.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 376.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.406.75376.7911.9915.6462.1367.8952.7158.5542.3649.26

