Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 406.75 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 14.01% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 406.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 376.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales406.75376.79 8 OPM %11.9915.64 -PBDT62.1367.89 -8 PBT52.7158.55 -10 NP42.3649.26 -14

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

