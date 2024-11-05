Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 41.85 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 2.72% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.8532.6116.3021.107.416.986.246.595.015.15

