Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 41.85 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 2.72% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.8532.61 28 OPM %16.3021.10 -PBDT7.416.98 6 PBT6.246.59 -5 NP5.015.15 -3

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

