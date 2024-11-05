Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 2633.10 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 2.20% to Rs 570.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 558.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 2633.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2633.102160.68 22 OPM %66.1268.74 -PBDT839.25809.20 4 PBT772.66746.70 3 NP570.65558.37 2

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

