Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 2633.10 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 2.20% to Rs 570.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 558.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 2633.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2633.102160.68 22 OPM %66.1268.74 -PBDT839.25809.20 4 PBT772.66746.70 3 NP570.65558.37 2
