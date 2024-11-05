Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 2633.10 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 2.20% to Rs 570.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 558.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 2633.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2633.102160.6866.1268.74839.25809.20772.66746.70570.65558.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News