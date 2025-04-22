Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, GNA Axles Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd and Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2025.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 195.05 at 14:21 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 558 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd lost 6.81% to Rs 742. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28651 shares in the past one month.

GNA Axles Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 352.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9526 shares in the past one month.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd plummeted 5.91% to Rs 7.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd pared 5.37% to Rs 106.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14137 shares in the past one month.

