Faalcon Concepts has received new work order from Progressive Training Carrer And Welfare Organization having registered address at Plot No.15, Institutional Area, Sector44, Gurugram, Haryana, 122002 for site at Ground Floor, Welldone Tech Park, Sohna Road, Sec-48, Gurgaon - 122018, Haryana, India, with order value amounting to Rs. 2.10 crore.

