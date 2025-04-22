Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 34.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96981 shares

Alok Industries Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Trident Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2025.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 34.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96981 shares. The stock gained 9.06% to Rs.732.05. Volumes stood at 50649 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1352.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.55% to Rs.19.36. Volumes stood at 78 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd notched up volume of 868.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.10% to Rs.191.84. Volumes stood at 86.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 512.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.95% to Rs.29.04. Volumes stood at 72.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 25.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.31% to Rs.1,586.80. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

