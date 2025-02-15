Partap Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.23% to Rs 158.07 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.23% to Rs 158.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.158.07101.187.910.8110.67-0.662.45-3.762.00-5.57

