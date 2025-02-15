Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit declines 97.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.13% to Rs 42.30 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 97.60% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.13% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.42.3055.7510.5020.320.9311.860.4811.530.208.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News