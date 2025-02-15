Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit declines 97.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.13% to Rs 42.30 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 97.60% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.13% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales42.3055.75 -24 OPM %10.5020.32 -PBDT0.9311.86 -92 PBT0.4811.53 -96 NP0.208.33 -98
